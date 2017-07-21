From Working at McDonald's to Meeting the Kardashians: How Angela White Became Blac Chyna

WORKING HARD

Before making her way to Los Angeles, Blac Chyna (née Angela Renée White) was born and raised in Washington D.C., where she first developed her strong work ethic. "I've been making my own money for a very, very long time," she exclusively told PEOPLE. "My first job was at McDonald's when I was 15."

In a 2016 interview with Elle, Chyna expanded on the experience, saying: "Normally you start on fries or burgers, but I was never back there. I guess it was because of my personality."