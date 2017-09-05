Michael Strahan isn’t just reporting on the devastating wake of Hurricane Harvey — he headed down to Houston to help those in need and thank volunteers in person.

“It’s devastating,” says Strahan, who grew up in the Texas city. “I can’t even manage what goes through your head and the fear you must have to move on and move forward. I have to say from everyone I’ve talked to, it’s amazing how strong they are.”

The Good Morning America co-anchor and former football player teamed up with NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and Under Armour to provide new uniforms for the C.E. King High School team after their gym flooded during the storm.

RELATED VIDEO: There’s Already Another Powerful Hurricane in the Atlantic

“The water was up to here,” Desmond Johnson, a player on the team, told ABC News, gesturing to his neck. “I had to carry my little niece on my shoulder because she is 1 year old. She was holding me so tight, and I was holding her so tight.”

As seen in the exclusive photos below, Strahan also visited the Windsor Village United Methodist church in Houston, which is providing shelter, showers, computers, counseling and supplies to survivors. There, he bonded with a young girl waiting for clean clothing with her father and met with volunteers, thanking them pitching in by stocking shelves as supplies fly off to those in need.

About 785,000 people were part of mandatory evacuations in Texas and Lousiana, and more than 200,000 homes are still without power. At least 60 people have died as a result of the storm.

To help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, go to redcross.org; 800-RED-CROSS; or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.