These 10 Hot Nominees Have Already Won the Emmys of Our Hearts

MOST LIKELY TO WATCH RHONY WITH YOU

If you’re looking for someone to curl up on the couch with as you catch up on your Bravo reality shows and debate whether Dorinda or Sonja would be more fun to get lunch with, then Billy Eichner is your guy. He’s made his strong feelings about pop culture into a hilarious hit TV show (Billy on the Street) and he’ll never complain about going to see the new Cate Blanchett movie with you.