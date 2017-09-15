These 10 Hot Nominees Have Already Won the Emmys of Our Hearts
Because there really should be an award for the most swoon-worthy smile
MOST OUT OF CHARACTER
It takes a brilliant actor to completely disappear into his role, but Alexander Skarsgård did just that in Big Little Lies, where the normally nice, goofy, charmingly handsome actor played such an abusive monster that we almost forgot why we ever had a crush on him in the first place.
BEST BOYFRIEND MATERIAL
Sterling K. Brown is pretty much the textbook definition of a dream boyfriend: He’s handsome, looks amazing in a suit, can’t help but gush about his wife and, most importantly, knows the importance of tapping into his sensitive side — thanks to his emotional performance every week on This Is Us. Oh, and just in case that’s not enough for you, he’s also secretly ripped.
BEST CASE TO BRING BACK THE MUSTACHE
It takes a very particular kind of man to rock a thick, '70s-style mustache, and luckily for all of us, Milo Ventimiglia is exactly that kind of man. Not since Tom Selleck has facial hair looked this good.
MOST LIKELY TO MAKE YOU HOMEMADE PASTA
It had to be Aziz Ansari — after all, dinner is practically its own character on Master of None. And since Ansari actually learned how to make pasta while living in Italy before filming the show’s second season, he could whip you up a stunning bowl of carbonara while making you laugh and telling you stories about Kanye West. (That’s our dream night, right there.)
MOST LIKELY TO SERENADE YOU
When he’s not writing and starring in Atlanta, or taking to the skies as a young Lando Calrissian, Donald Glover raps and sings as Childish Gambino. Sure, he can come up with a clever turn of phrase, but put some ‘70s soul on, let him break out that falsetto, and you'll start swooning in no time.
BEST ACCENT
Ladies and gentlemen, the Welsh accent is very underappreciated as far as attractive voices go, but we (and Matthew Rhys) would beg you to reconsider. Picture him in a chunky sweater, chatting to you as you wander down cobblestone streets and you’ll be a convert too.
EYES MOST LIKELY TO GET LOST IN
Just look at The Night Of's Riz Ahmed — do we have to say anything else? Plus, he’s intelligent, thoughtful, a little goofy, and he has a second career as a rapper, so he can sweet talk you while looking deep into your eyes.
MOST BRITISH
It had to be Benedict Cumberbatch. The name, the accent, the uniform of peacoats and perfectly tailored suits, the fact that he’s nominated for playing Sherlock Holmes: The only thing more British than Cumberbatch is probably fish and chips.
MOST LIKELY TO WATCH RHONY WITH YOU
If you’re looking for someone to curl up on the couch with as you catch up on your Bravo reality shows and debate whether Dorinda or Sonja would be more fun to get lunch with, then Billy Eichner is your guy. He’s made his strong feelings about pop culture into a hilarious hit TV show (Billy on the Street) and he’ll never complain about going to see the new Cate Blanchett movie with you.
COOLEST FRIENDS
He’s close friends with Meryl Streep, his sister-in-law is Emily Blunt, and he just made a movie with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens — clearly, Feud's Stanley Tucci would throw the best dinner parties (with recipes from his cookbooks!) and we want an invite.
