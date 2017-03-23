Mama June Shannon has been caught!

On Friday’s upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star meets with her trainer, Kenya Crooks, and discusses her diet at her home. But as her daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, sit close by, they discover a secret stash of their mother’s not-so-healthy snacks.

“Hey, is this yours?” Alana asks Lauryn in the Entertainment Tonight clip when she discovers the bag of sweets inside her chair’s secret arm compartment.

“Oh, mama’s busted,” Lauyrn tells her sister with a smile.

Upon discovering the unhealthy treats, Crooks is not happy as he gets up from the table and grabs the bag. “Can you tell me who this belongs to?” he asks Mama June, 37, who doesn’t acknowledge that the bag is hers.

“The last few weeks, I’ve been lying to Kenya about sticking with my diet,” she confesses. “I’ve been really stressed out and eating since I had that meeting with Jennifer. I just slipped and made a few hiding spots here and there.”

But the treats weren’t all that she was hiding — Crooks soon discovers cartons of ice cream in a nearby bag.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ Kenya Crooks & Andrea Boehlke’s Survivor-Inspired Workout From The Latest Episode!

“Why you laughing? This is no laughing matter,” Crooks sternly tells Mama June, who has gone from 460 lbs. to a size 4 (viewers have yet to see the final results of her new fitness regimen and cosmetic surgeries). “You know what, if you don’t care, I don’t care either.”

And Mama June’s daughters also call their mother out on her lackluster approach to her diet.

“We’re sitting over here being supportive but you’re sitting over here lying straight to our faces,” says Alana.

Crooks adds: “I can’t be more invested in this thing than you. Because again, this is your life.”

And although he’s disappointed in discovering the sweets, Crooks assures that he’s more disappointed in the fact that “she doesn’t care” about her progress: “I can’t deal with somebody who doesn’t care.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv.