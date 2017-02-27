What's a Boo 'Do? Honey Boo Boo Teases What She Wants to Be When She Grows Up

She spent years competing in child beauty pageants, so it’s no surprise that Toddlers & Tiaras alum Honey Boo Boo loves hair and makeup.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star — whose real name is Alana Thompson — and the reality star revealed that she actually has an off-screen career path in mind: Her dream job would be to give “boo ‘dos” at her very own salon.

“I want to do hair and makeup,” said Thompson, 11, adding that she wants to “own my own business.”

So does that mean we can expect Thompson to help get her mother Mama June Shannon glammed up for her much-anticipated weight loss reveal on Mama June: From Not to Hot? It just might!

Shannon, who had gastric sleeve surgery in 2015, has gone from 460 lbs. to a size 4. Since losing weight and filming the new WE tv docu-dramedy, Shannon, 37, has remained hidden from the public eye so as to not spoil the reveal of her new look.

“She was a 5.5, but now she’s a 9.5,” Thompson previously told PEOPLE Now of her mother’s drastic transformation.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WE tv.