When the dieter’s away, the snackers will play!

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was the first to admit she’d be “glad mama’s away” when her mother June Shannon took time to focus on her fitness and complete her stunning slim-down from a size 18 to a size 4. But while the former child pageant queen wants to “keep the drama to a minimum” between her mom and her dad Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson‘s fiancée Jennifer Lamb, it seems Honey Boo Boo’s future stepmother has no plans to respect Shannon’s newfound lifestyle.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 11-year-old offers an update on the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch. She says the Shannon-Thompson household has been put on a regimen of “vegetables and fruit” and adds that trainer Kenya Crook “went in our house and he took all of our food out.”

She adds that Crook is subjecting Shannon to “crazy workouts,” prompting Sugar Bear to ask, “What does he do, get on a golf cart and hang a doughnut off of it and go down the street as she runs behind it?”

And though Honey Boo Boo laughs at the joke, Lamb is not smiling when she comments on Shannon’s dramatic weight loss.

“She looked sick,” she says. “She looked better with some meat on her bones than what she looked like now. She looks like a toothpick walking with clothes.”

In case that shade didn’t drop the temperature in the room a few degrees, Lamb announces her intention to get around Shannon’s new healthy lifestyle choices by indulging the tween’s cravings.

“This child is not getting what she might want to eat. I think that it’s important to have the things that a child needs,” she says, encouraging Honey Boo Boo to mash chips into her peanut butter sandwich. “She’s a growing little lady, so we got to feed her.”

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. It’s just hard to tell whether the sizzle is coming off of Shannon’s red-hot revenge dress or Lamb cooking up her sabotage plans!

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv.