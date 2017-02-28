Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin Reveal Their Favorite Part of Filming Mama June: From Not to Hot

Filming their new reality show was an exciting time for Honey Boo Boo and her sister Pumpkin.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, Mama June Shannon‘s daughters Alana Thompson (AKA “Honey Boo Boo”) and Lauryn (“Pumpkin”), opened up about their favorite parts filming Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“I don’t want to tell you this part,” Alana jokingly says. “I don’t want to tell you because you haven’t seen this part of it.”

“I think my favorite part would have to be [that] we were able to bring people in from our other crew from Here Comes Honey Boo,” Lauryn begins. “Our sound girl, our ac…”

“Unfortunately some of the camera guys couldn’t come, but that’s what meant the most to us filming this, because those people are like family to us,” she added.

Mama June’s new show allowed Alana and Lauryn to witness firsthand the exact process of Shannon’s life changing body transformation.

“It’s been really hard for her [to stay hidden], because my mama is not just a person who can stay in the house,” says the 11-year-old former beauty queen recently told PEOPLE. “My mama is very outgoing and stubborn. So when she’s like, ‘Lets go to the grocery store,’ we’re like, ‘You can’t, because you have to stay in hiding, you know.’ ”

“And then she’s just like, ‘No, I have to go out, I’ll just put on big clothes and they will never see me,’ ” Alana continues. “The craziest disguise that she’s done, she went out with this big jacket on, glasses, a hat and a scarf. She went overboard.”