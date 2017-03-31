Honey Boo Boo's Jaw Hits the Floor When She Gets Her First Glimpse of Super Svelte Mama June Shannon

Mama June Shannon‘s family can’t believe her physical transformation after she returns home from undergoing surgery.

“Today’s the big day. Mama’s been gone for three weeks and she’s coming home from California,” Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson says in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Friday evening’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. “They wouldn’t let her come home until they could make sure that she wouldn’t have no nerve damage.”

But Honey Boo Boo has fears about her 37-year-old mother’s return.

“I’m really scared that I’m not even going to recognize who she is,” Honey Boo Boo, 11, admits.

And Shannon’s 17-year-old daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon anticipates a big outward change as well.

“Her double chin is gone, her bat wings are gone. She’s going to look like a completely different person,” Pumpkin says.

Even Shannon’s sister, Doe Doe, doesn’t “even remember what June looks like without a turkey neck,” she tells her daughter Amber.

Finally, the momentous reveal arrives. Upon walking in the door since returning home from her three-week trip to California for her final surgery, Shannon definitely brings the “shock value” that her family is anticipating.

When her niece, sister and two daughters see the reality star for the first time, they each can’t contain their surprise about her bodily changes.

“Oh my Lord,” says Honey Boo Boo, whose jaw hits the floor when her mother walks into the kitchen.

Throughout the series, fans have witnessed the mother of four undergo a drastic body transformation. Not only did she get a personal trainer and nutritionist, but Shannon also underwent a weight loss surgery all for the sake of her health.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.