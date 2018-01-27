Kylie Jenner's Overdrawn Lips Inspired Honey Boo Boo When She Did Mama June's Pageant Makeup

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is drawing makeup inspiration from none other than Kylie Jenner.

The 12-year-old former child pageant star practiced her artistic skills on Friday evening’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot when she did a trial run of Mama June Shannon‘s makeup for the upcoming Miss Georgia Peach Elite pageant. For Mama June’s dramatic look, Honey Boo Boo was inspired by the 20-year-old makeup mogul, who is widely recognized for her pouty and bold lip.

“All you have to do is sit there and try to look pretty,” Honey Boo Boo told her mom as the pair sat together on the bed.

“What we’re going to do first is contour that face, girl,” Honey Boo Boo explained as she began to apply makeup. “Gotta cover up that mustache. Gotta cover up those neck hairs too.”

Although Mama June, 38, wasn’t allowed to see the in-progress look, she did ask: “Doesn’t look like I need to belong in a circus, does it?”

Honey Boo Boo assured her: “No, actually it looks really good.”

“We’re going to overdraw your lips just a smidge. See, a lot of YouTube tutorials do this,” Honey Boo Boo explained as she overdrew the liner on Mama June’s lips. “Kylie Jenner overdraws her lips,” she added about the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and lip kit creator.

Though Honey Boo Boo was pleased with the look, Mama June wanted to judge the makeup for herself and asked for a mirror.

“See, you look like you have Kylie Jenner lips right this second,” said Honey Boo Boo. “Your makeup look good girl!”

But when she saw herself in the reflection, Mama June was less-than-thrilled with the finished look. “Oh my God, they are not Kylie Jenner lips,” said the mother of four.

Honey Boo Boo asserted, “Yes they are. Those are how big Kylie Jenner’s lips are.”

After Mama June suggested that they hire a hair and makeup professional to help with the pageant, she called on daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon to share her opinion.

Like Mama June, Pumpkin wasn’t impressed. “Oh boy,” said Pumpkin. “All I know is that if you want to win that pageant, Alana needs to stay away from your face.”

In an attempt to defend herself, Honey Boo Boo exclaimed, “The only thing that’s bad is her lipstick.”

“Bulls—,” Pumpkin refuted.

So will Pumpkin be hiring her little sister to do her makeup when it comes time to marry fiancé Joshua “Josh” Efird, with whom she shares 1-month-old daughter Ella Grace?

“Uh, no thank you,” Pumpkin told Mama June, who asked: “Would you like her to do your makeup some time?”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.