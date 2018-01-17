Honey Boo Boo is growing up!

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, 12-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson introduces her mother, Mama June Shannon, to two potential talents — ribbon twirling and making music with water glasses — that she could learn for an upcoming pageant while also inquiring about a particular subject: sex.

“Will you teach me about the birds and the bees?” Honey Boo Boo asks her mother during their sit-down interview.

But Mama June, 38, clearly isn’t ready to teach her daughter about it and awkwardly smiles while also skirting around the question.

“There’s birds that live in trees,” Mama June tells her youngest daughter. “Sometimes the bees get stung by the birds because they want to eat all their food.”

But Honey Boo Boo evidently knows more than her mother assumes. “I thought the birds and the bees were about sex,” the preteen says.

“Who told you that?” asks Mama June.

“Pumpkin,” Honey Boo Boo admits about big sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, who recently welcomed her first child with her fiancé, Joshua Efird.

Will Mama June eventually tell Honey Boo Boo about the birds and the bees? Tune into Mama June: From Not to Hot, airing Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv, to find out.