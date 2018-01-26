Holly Marie Combs Shades the Charmed Reboot's 'Feminist' Premise: 'Guess We Forgot to Do That'

The CW’s Charmed reboot won’t have the full power of three behind it.

Holly Marie Combs — who starred in the WB’s original show about sister witches from 1998 to 2006 — didn’t hold back Friday on Twitter after initially tweeting, “we wish them well.”

But the premise of the revamp didn’t sit well with the actress. The network described the new Charmed as a “fierce, funny, feminist” series about witches “tearing down the patriarchy” — themes the beloved original explored a decade ago.

WATCH: Charmed Stars Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs Reunite

“Guess we forgot to do that the first go around. Hmph,” Combs, 44, tweeted, later adding, “Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like [showrunner] Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

Those four are, presumably, Combs, Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty (who starred in seasons 1-3 before her character, Prue, died) and Rose McGowan (who played their long-lost half-sister Paige from seasons 4-8).

From left: Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs Getty

When The CW first announced the Charmed reboot last year, fans went intro a frenzy hoping the original actresses would appear — until they learned it would be a prequel set in the 1970s. But the recently green-lit series will be set in the present day … so there’s at least a chance we’ll see the Halliwells again after all.