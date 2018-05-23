Holly Marie Combs Says Charmed Reboot Implies Original Cast Is 'Too Old to Do a Job They Did'

Holly Marie Combs played the beloved time-freezing witch, Piper Halliwell, on Charmed from 1998 to 2006 and no doubt she wouldn’t mind freezing time to ensure the upcoming CW reboot does damage the legacy of the original show.

The actress, 44, slammed the reprisal on Twitter Tuesday in response to a Yahoo article that seemingly misrepresented her comments on the forthcoming series.

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created. But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago,” Combs said.

“I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain,” she continued.

Actresses Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock step into the roles of sisters with powerful demon-fighting abilities that were previously held by Combs, Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty. Rose McGowan joined the cast after Doherty’s character was killed off in the season 3 finale.

“Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original,” Combs continued in her lengthy statement on Twitter. “Reboots also do better when they listen to a still passionate fan base which is what it’s all about, isn’t it? That’s why we do reboots. The fans are why we all get to do what we do. So we wish them well and hope for success.”

CW described the new Charmed as a “fierce, funny, feminist” series about witches “tearing down the patriarchy” — themes the beloved original explored a decade ago.

This isn’t the first time Combs has expressed her thoughts on the Charmed reboot.

“Guess we forgot to do that the first go around. Hmph,” Combs tweeted in January.

“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like [showrunner] Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

Doherty also spoke out against the reboot in January, calling CW’s announcement a “terribly” worded and “offensive” description of the reboot.

“I’m intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like all you were. Charmed helped us all in some way,” she said.