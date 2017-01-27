Holland Taylor Says ‘Love’ Sarah Paulson ‘Makes Everything in My Life Make Sense’

Holland Taylor is gushing about how Sarah Paulson makes her feel like the “luckiest person in the world.”

The 74-year-old actress chatted about her romance on Thursday’s episode of Radio Andy’s Sandyland broadcast with host Sandra Bernhard.

“[Sarah] is having a wonderful burst in her career,” Taylor proudly said of her 42-year-old partner.

Paulson has had a successful awards season streak, garnering nominations and wins for her role as Marcia Clark in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. In September, the actress even gave Taylor a special shout-out in her Emmys acceptance speech, when she said, “Holland Taylor, I love you.”

In her interview, Taylor continued, “I must say it has to be part of what has to be the most wonderful thing in my life, is the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship which makes everything else makes sense, I’m the luckiest person in the world. I can’t talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.”

The couple, who’ve been together for nearly two years, originally met a dinner party about a decade ago. Though dating someone else at the time, Paulson thought Taylor was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen,” she said in a March interview.

They crossed paths a few years later, at which point they followed each other on Twitter, exchanged direct messages and decided to go out for dinner.