First Photos! Meet the Hodges Half Dozen as Four Quintuplets Have a Sweet Reunion with Their Big Brother 

Daniel and Liz Hodges, who will be starring in TLC’s Hodges Half Dozen, are welcoming home their newborn quintuplets

A GROWING FAMILY

Liz and Daniel Hodges, the stars of TLC's upcoming Hodges Half Dozen, welcomed quintuplets March 24 — three months premature. By July 19, four of the babies had left the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and had begun settling into their new home in Temple, Texas.

BONDING WITH BABY

Just after the quints' arrival, new dad Daniel said of the births of Teagan, Connell, Liam (pictured), Nolan and Dillon: "It was the most intense feeling of being blessed I've ever felt in my entire life."

BIG BROTHER ROWAN

Liam and Connell, the first of the five babies to leave the hospital in Austin, met 2-year-old Rowan on July 11.

PLAY TIME!

The Hodges' immediately started bonding with their new boys. "In minutes, we went from a family of three to a family of eight," Daniel said. "And I just can’t wait to share all this with my family."

LOVING EMBRACE

Before taking the first two babies home Wednesday, Liz, a nurse, cradled first-born quint Teagan while former Marine Daniel held Nolan. “Seeing the babies for the first time, especially Teagan because she was the first one, I broke down," Daniel admitted.

COMING TOGETHER

Now with five kids under their roof, the Hodges' await the homecoming of fifth- and final-born quint Dillion, who is expected to leave the NICU this weekend. 

