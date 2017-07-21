Exclusive
First Photos! Meet the Hodges Half Dozen as Four Quintuplets Have a Sweet Reunion with Their Big Brother
Daniel and Liz Hodges, who will be starring in TLC’s Hodges Half Dozen, are welcoming home their newborn quintuplets
By Dana Rose Falcone•@DanaRoseFalcone
Posted on
More
Kate Gosselin & Her 8: Where Are They Now?
1 of 6
A GROWING FAMILY
Liz and Daniel Hodges, the stars of TLC's upcoming Hodges Half Dozen, welcomed quintuplets March 24 — three months premature. By July 19, four of the babies had left the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and had begun settling into their new home in Temple, Texas.
2 of 6
BONDING WITH BABY
Just after the quints' arrival, new dad Daniel said of the births of Teagan, Connell, Liam (pictured), Nolan and Dillon: "It was the most intense feeling of being blessed I've ever felt in my entire life."
3 of 6
BIG BROTHER ROWAN
Liam and Connell, the first of the five babies to leave the hospital in Austin, met 2-year-old Rowan on July 11.
4 of 6
PLAY TIME!
The Hodges' immediately started bonding with their new boys. "In minutes, we went from a family of three to a family of eight," Daniel said. "And I just can’t wait to share all this with my family."
5 of 6
LOVING EMBRACE
Before taking the first two babies home Wednesday, Liz, a nurse, cradled first-born quint Teagan while former Marine Daniel held Nolan. “Seeing the babies for the first time, especially Teagan because she was the first one, I broke down," Daniel admitted.
6 of 6
COMING TOGETHER
Now with five kids under their roof, the Hodges' await the homecoming of fifth- and final-born quint Dillion, who is expected to leave the NICU this weekend.
See Also
More
Kate Gosselin & Her 8: Where Are They Now?
More
Tamera Mowry-Housely Says the Sister, Sister Reboot Is 'Moving Forward': 'We're Just as Eager' as Fans
Over & Out: Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Reveals Why She & Her Off-Again Fiancé No Longer Live Together