The Hodges Half Dozen Are All Together Again! Quintuplets Reunite as Last Baby Comes Home from the Hospital

The quintuplets have reunited!

Liz and Daniel Hodges, the stars of TLC’s upcoming fall series Hodges Half Dozen, brought their fifth baby home from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Sunday.

First-born Teagan, Connell, Liam, Nolan and Dillon were all reunited in their new home.

The Hodges’ welcomed their quintuplets on March 24 — three months premature. By July 19, four of the babies had left the NICU and the parents began getting them settled into their new home in Temple, Texas.

At the time of their birth, the proud father and Marine said it was the “most intense feeling of being blessed” he had felt in his “entire life.”

Liam and Connell, the first of the five babies to leave the hospital in Austin, met their 2-year-old brother Rowan, on July 11.

“In minutes, we went from a family of three to a family of eight,” the father said. “And I just can’t wait to share all this with my family.”

Hodges Half Dozen premieres this fall on TLC.