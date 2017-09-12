If you’re a fan of OutDaughtered, you’ll want to tune into Hodges Half Dozen.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the new TLC show premiering Nov. 7, small-town Texan couple Liz and Daniel Hodges prepare to welcome their quintuplets, born March 24 — three months premature.

“We had always dreamed about having a big family,” says Liz, who turned to fertility drugs to help conceive a sibling for 2-year-old son Rowan only to find out she was pregnant with five.

“Being able to get pregnant with one child is a huge blessing — anybody who’s gone through infertility treatments can speak true to that,” she adds. “Getting pregnant with quintuplets was an even bigger miracle. What I said first was, ‘I don’t know whether to laugh or cry!’ ”

“We’re not planning on having any more children after the six total,” Daniel adds.

The clip follows Liz and Daniel into the delivery room, where their doctor admits that the 26-week-old babies are in “life-threatening prematurity.” One of the quints, baby Dillon, was barely breathing upon delivery and ended up needing to spend more time in the neonatal intensive care unit after his siblings went home. (He reunited with the family on July 23.)

“It just keeps playing in my head how everything can go wrong,” Daniel says. “I felt like God was preparing me to lose one of them.”

“He seems like our fighter,” says Liz, crying.

“Within minutes, we went from a family of three to a family of eight,” the father of six adds. “It was the most intense feeling I’ve ever felt in my entire life.”

Now, Liz and Daniel are settling into their new home in Temple, Texas, with the quints and Rowan.

“I know that somehow we’re going to rise to the challenge,” Daniel says.

“We’re going to get through it because we have to,” Liz adds. “Rowan experiencing what it’s like to be a big brother will be amazing, and I can’t wait to see what our new lives are going to be like.”

Hodges Half Dozen premieres Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.