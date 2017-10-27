Hoda Kotb and Her Sister Get Emotional Discussing Cancer Battle: 'That's Usually When You Need Your Sister the Most'

There’s nothing quite like the bond between two sisters.

In the final installment of the Today show’s “Sisterhood” series, Hoda Kotb got emotional on Friday morning when she opened up about her bond with her older sister, Hala, and spoke about how the two have helped each other through some of life’s toughest moments.

In the touching interview, Hoda and Hala remembered one of the most important moments in their relationship as sisters: when Hoda learned that she had breast cancer. (Hoda, now 53, underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery in March 2007.)

.@hodakotb shared the most moving story about her sister, and we actually can’t stop crying ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dbp46iDmw0 — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) October 27, 2017

“I remember when she had her biopsy done, and I called New York, and I’m like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ And she goes, ‘Great!’ She gave me this whole cheerleader — because she is like that.” Hala recalled. “So I hung up the phone and I go, ‘You know what, I’m going to take the train to New York just to double check.’”

Cheers to family xoxo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:20am PST

When Hala arrived, she found Hoda looking very drained and saw through the front that her younger sister, who Hala called “Miss Positive,” had been trying to project. Hoda described the time in her life as a “dark chapter” and used it as an example of a time when you need a sister the most.

Hoda also recalled a specific moment during her fight against breast cancer when she was forced to undergo a ful body scan in a tight, enclosed space —and her sister was there to help her through.

“I had to go into a tube or some kind of MRI, whatever it was – and I was scared to go in,” Hoda remembered while holding back tears. “Hala sat next to me and they said to Hala, ‘You can’t be in there because of the radiation, you can’t be in there.’ And she said, “I’m not leaving.’ And she sat there through the whole thing.”

Happy bday to my sis Hala!!! Love you ! Xoxo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Oct 17, 2016 at 1:34am PDT

Hala placed a supportive arm around her sister’s shoulders as Hoda spoke through tears when remembering the tough moment, reaffirming the special bond they both spoke of during the interview.

“I think we connect because we’ve walked in each other’s shoes,” Hoda added. “It’s nice to know, ‘Hey, I don’t need to blaze that path. Hala already did.’ That’s how sisters do.”