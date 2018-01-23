Will Hoda Kotb Marry Boyfriend Joel Schiffman? 'Maybe!'

Hoda Kotb knew her boyfriend Joel Schiffman was “the one” the moment she became a mother. But does she hear wedding bells in their future?

“Maybe, we might,” the Today co-anchor said on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when asked if they’ll ever get married. “I feel like everything’s great. He’s Haley’s dad. I’m Haley’s mom. We’re together. I feel like there’s not a rush other than we’re old, and we probably, if we’re going to do it, we might as well do it. But I think it’s fun like this. I don’t mind it. … We’re enjoying our lives. Yeah, I think we’re good this way.”

Kotb, 53, and Schiffman, 59, celebrated their four-year anniversary in June. The journalist and financier met at a Wall Street event and dated quietly for a couple years before going public in 2015. The couple moved in together in October 2016, and now, they co-parent her 11-month-old daughter Haley Joy, whom she adopted last February.

“I had thought about having kids for a long, long time,” she told DeGeneres. “But one day I was sitting with my boyfriend and I said to him, ‘I’m going to have to talk to you about something because I can’t push it down anymore, push it away,’ ” she explained. “I said, ‘Don’t answer now. Take a day, take a week, take some time. But I want to talk to you about this.’ And he said, ‘Okay, what is it?’ And I said, ‘I would like to explore adoption with you.’ ”

Kotb said Schiffman, who has his own adult daughter currently studying law, didn’t hesitate.

“He looked at me and said, ‘I don’t need a day,’ ” she said. “And I knew I’d chosen the right man.”

Kotb was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005-07.