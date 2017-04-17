TV
Haley Joy Meets Her Biggest Fans: See All of Today's Stars Cuddling Hoda Kotb's Little Girl
The gang’s all (been) here: As Hoda Kotb returns to Today, see Matt, Al, Savannah and more cuddling sweet Haley Joy
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Have an Cringe-Worthy Social Media Snafu in New Snatched Trailer
Outlander Season 3 Teaser Released: Here's a Deep-Dive Analysis
1 of 9
KATHIE LEE GIFFORD
"My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda," Kotb captioned the March 27 shot.
2 of 9
MATT LAUER
"Uncle matt!" followed by three heart emojis was all Kotb needed to say about Haley's meeting with Lauer.
3 of 9
SAVANNAH GUTHRIE
Fellow new mom Guthrie "showed us how to swaddle," Kotb wrote of their March 10 get-together.
4 of 9
AL ROKER
"If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven," Roker wrote on Instagram. "Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!"
5 of 9
JENNA BUSH HAGER
The former first daughter admitted she cried "tears of pure, uninhibited JOY" when meeting Haley. "@hodakotb, she is perfect and you are beaming. Love is the most powerful emotion, y'all," she wrote.
6 of 9
MEREDITH VIEIRA
"Didn't think I could love her any more," Kotb shared of the former Today co-host, "then she fed Haley."
7 of 9
MARIA SHRIVER
Haley was "mesmerized" by Shriver, a.k.a. "the baby whisperer," Kotb wrote.
8 of 9
TODAY PRODUCERS
Kotb "loved" the day her fourth-hour Today team came to meet her little lady.
9 of 9
TODAY PRODUCERS
"Of course the head of our @klgandhoda crew TAMMY is better than a rock-n-play," the overjoyed mama said when her colleague held her sleeping babe.
