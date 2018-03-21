Hoda Kotb is celebrating someone very special in her life.

The Today show co-anchor’s longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman turned 60 on Wednesday, and in honor of his birthday, Kotb, 53, gave him a sweet social media shout-out.

“Happy birthday handsome!” Kotb captioned a smiling snap of the pair posted on Instagram.

Last June, Kotb and Schiffman celebrated their four-year anniversary. The journalist and financier met at a Wall Street event and dated quietly for a couple years before going public in 2015.

In October 2016, the couple moved in together, and now, they co-parent her 1-year-old daughter Haley Joy, whom she adopted in February 2017.

Sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, Kotb — who was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005-07 — opened up about the possibility of marrying Schiffman.

“Maybe, we might,” she said on the talk show. “I feel like everything’s great. He’s Haley’s dad. I’m Haley’s mom. We’re together. I feel like there’s not a rush other than we’re old, and we probably, if we’re going to do it, we might as well do it. But I think it’s fun like this. I don’t mind it. … We’re enjoying our lives. Yeah, I think we’re good this way.”

“I had thought about having kids for a long, long time,” she told DeGeneres. “But one day I was sitting with my boyfriend and I said to him, ‘I’m going to have to talk to you about something because I can’t push it down anymore, push it away,’ ” she explained. “I said, ‘Don’t answer now. Take a day, take a week, take some time. But I want to talk to you about this.’ And he said, ‘Okay, what is it?’ And I said, ‘I would like to explore adoption with you.’

Kotb said Schiffman, who has his own adult daughter currently studying law, didn’t hesitate. “He looked at me and said, ‘I don’t need a day,’ ” she said. “And I knew I’d chosen the right man.”