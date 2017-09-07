People

TV

Hillary Clinton to Appear on The View and The Late Show

By @DANSNIERSON

Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton chats with Stephen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Tuesday Oct. 27, 2015 on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS ©2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved

Hillary Clinton is set to talk Donald Trump in the morning — and into the night.

The former first lady/secretary of state/presidential candidate will appear on the Sept. 13 installment of ABC’s The View and the Sept. 19 edition of CBS’ The Late Show, the respective networks announced on Thursday. (Also: Emma Stone on Colbert!)

ABC is billing its sit-down with Clinton as her first talk show appearance since losing Presidential election to Donald Trump, while CBS is calling its interview her first appearance on a late-night talk show since election.

Both of those interviews will follow her sit-down chat this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning.

Clinton will be discussing her unsuccessful White House bid and her thoughts on the Trump administration, as she promotes her new book, What Happened, which details well, you know.

Clinton visited The View last year, and her first appearance on The Late Show was almost two years ago.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com