Hilary Duff can relate to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber‘s recent reconciliation.

On Tuesday, the Younger star, 30, told the ladies of The Talk that she identifies with Gomez and Bieber’s relationship, and dished the details about her own rekindled romance with on-again boyfriend Matthew Koma.

“It’s going so great,” Duff said confirming she had reunited with Koma. “I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated and I think that what [Gomez] says has so much merit to it.”

Adding, “Timing is such a big deal… third time’s a charm!”

#tBt birthday girl A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Duff and Koma, 30, dated for a few months before breaking things off in March.

In September, the actress started dropping hints that she and the singer/songwriter were back together, sharing Polaroids of herself strumming a guitar and blowing out the candles on her cake.

“I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again,” the actress said during her Talk appearance.

Duff, who shares 5-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, was previously linked to Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting, before Koma.