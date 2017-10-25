Hilary Duff Plants Kiss on Matthew Koma's Cheek on Sushi Date Night After Getting Back Together

Sealed with a kiss!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma recently enjoyed an adorable sushi date night, and on Tuesday, the Younger star gave fans a glimpse into their rekindled romance by sharing a boomerang from the evening, when Duff playfully turned Koma’s face to the side to show off the red lip mark she left on his cheek.

🍣🙎🏻‍♂️💋💋💋. . A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Duff, 30, who shares 5-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, was most recently linked to Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting. In July, the two were photographed packing on the PDA on the beach in Malibu, but that summer fling is now over.

Duff and Koma, 30, dated for a few months before breaking things off in March. In September, the actress started dropping hints that she and the singer/songwriter are back together, sharing Polaroids of herself strumming a guitar and blowing out the candles on a birthday dessert.

“Someone got me a guitar for my birthday,” she captioned the post. “Time for some lessons…”

A source told E! News earlier this month that Koma “took her on a romantic dinner date for her birthday, bought her a guitar, and was at her 30th birthday party.”

“Her and Ely’s split is very recent,” the source said. “Her friends and family really adore Matthew. Hilary also wants to get in the studio with Matthewm and they have had a working relationship.”

“Since Matt got back from tour, they’ve been seeing each other again,” another source told the outlet. “Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn’t work out the first time around so now that he’s back they picked up right where they left off.”

#tBt birthday girl A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

And they’re not shy about showing off the romance on social media: After ringing in Duff’s birthday together, Koma posted a photo of the two smiling lovingly at each other.

“#tBt birthday girl,” he captioned the post.