Hilary Duff Reportedly Back Together with Ex Matthew Koma as She Rings in 30th Birthday with Him

Life is good for Hilary Duff.

The Younger star is reportedly back together with her ex-boyfriend, singer/songwriter Matthew Koma.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos from her 30th birthday celebration last month, including a selfie of her and Koma, 30.

Koma shared his own birthday tribute to Duff, posting a photo of the two smiling lovingly at each other.

“#tBt birthday girl,” he wrote.

Duff and Koma dated for a few months before breaking things off in March. Now, according to E! News, the two are giving it another shot.

“Since Matt got back from tour, they’ve been seeing each other again,” a source told the outlet. “Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn’t work out the first time around so now that he’s back they picked up right where they left off.”

Duff, who shares 5-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, was most recently linked to Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting.

Someone got me a guitar for my birthday. Time for some lessons…. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

In July, the two were photographed packing on the PDA on the beach in Malibu. But that summer fling is apparently over.

Koma “took her on a romantic dinner date for her birthday, bought her a guitar, and was at her 30th birthday party,” another source told E! News. “Her and Ely’s split is very recent. Her friends and family really adore Matthew. Hilary also wants to get in the studio with Matthew and they have had a working relationship.”

Duff had previously hinted at the special gift on Instagram, sharing Polaroids of herself strumming a guitar and blowing out the candles on a birthday dessert.

“Someone got me a guitar for my birthday,” she captioned the post. “Time for some lessons…”