Hilary Duff Adorably Stares into Boyfriend Matthew Koma's Eyes on Their Casual Date Night

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma kicked off their week with a low-key date night.

The Younger star and her musician boyfriend recently took their romance out on the town, but kept it casual for their evening spent together.

Duff, 30, shared a sweet, non-smiling photo on Monday of the couple sitting across from one another at a wooden table.

“Date night,” the mother of one — she shares 5-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie — captioned the image, in which Duff and Koma stare in different directions.

Date night. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 29, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

Koma, 30, also posted a Boomerang video of the couple at the same table, both staring into each other’s eyes with pursed smiles.

“Shake Shack Babies @hilaryduff,” he wrote, referencing the restaurant.

Shake Shack Babies @hilaryduff A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:51am PST

Duff confirmed in December that she and Koma had rekindled their romance.

“It’s going so great,” Duff said on The Talk. “I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated and I think that what [Selena Gomez] says has so much merit to it.”

She added: “Timing is such a big deal … third time’s a charm!”

RELATED VIDEO: Hilary Duff’s 5-Year-Old Son Luca Blows Kiss While Water Tubing

Duff and Koma dated for a few months before breaking things off in March 2017.

In September, the actress started dropping hints that she and the singer/songwriter were back together, sharing Polaroids of herself strumming a guitar and blowing out the candles on her cake.

“I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again,” the actress said during her Talk appearance.