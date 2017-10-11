From TRL to Lethal Weapon: Everything to Know About TV Vet Hilarie Burton

The allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein brought Hilarie Burton back to an uncomfortable moment at the start of her career, when she claims Ben Affleck groped her during a 2003 interview on MTV’s TRL.

The 35-year-old actress responded to Affleck’s statement saying he was “saddened and angered” by stories against Weinstein by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, tweeted that she “didn’t forget” about the time when the Argo star allegedly grabbed her breast.

“I’m so sorry that happened to you,” a fan wrote to her. “It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done.”

“Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid,” Burton said.

Affleck’s team has not responded to a request for comment.

She then shared a clip of TRL outtakes in which she says, “He comes over and tweaks my left boob,” apparently speaking about Affleck. Later in the video, the actor is shown asking her, “How old are you — 19?”

“Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones,” Burton wrote in the tweet. “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

The Virginia native won a competition to star in a segment of TRL in 2000, according to MTV. However, Burton impressed producers and was asked to stay on as a full-time VJ (video jockey).

“I got out of high school and showed up in New York, and next thing I know, I’m working here, dropping out of college,” she said at the taping of TRL’s final show in 2008 (a reboot recently debuted on the network).

Burton left TRL in 2003 to pursue a career in acting. She was cast on The CW’s hit teen drama One Tree Hill, where she played artist and cheerleader Peyton Sawyer. The role earned her three Teen Choice Award nominations.

After six years on the show, The CW announced that Burton would not return for One Tree Hill‘s seventh season along with costar Chad Michael Murray.

“I’ve known for a little while,” she told EW about leaving the job. “For me, it was definitely an emotional decision. And a professional decision as well. I got really, really lucky. One Tree Hill was my very first television audition; it was a fairy tale. I feel really lucky to have that level of success right out of the gate.”

Burton landed several film roles, as well, including parts in The Secret Life of Bees, Solstice and The List when she wasn’t shooting One Tree Hill. However, she returned to television for arcs on White Collar and Grey’s Anatomy as well as several TV movies. There were also roles on short-lived series such as Hostages and Extant.

Most recently, Burton has a recurring role as DEA Agent Karen Palmer on the Fox action dramedy series Lethal Weapon.

Burton welcomed son Augustus “Gus” with Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 2010. She is currently expecting her second child, a daughter, with The Walking Dead star.

“I have the best dude on the planet,” she recently told Refinery29 of her husband. “He is so sweet, he’s taking care of our son single-handed right now while I’m out working on Lethal Weapon. And he’s a very good partner. He’s a lovely man. He’s nothing like he is on Walking Dead.”