Here's How You Can (Basically) Live in Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey may have aired its series finale over a year ago, but it turns out, we never really said goodbye.

The show is returning stateside — no, not with a movie. (Not yet, at least!) Instead, it’s back in the form of an exhibition that will travel across the United States. And PEOPLE’s got a sneak peek at what’s inside the soon-to-come exhibits, complete with narration from Mr. Carson — or rather, his real-life counterpart, Jim Carter, as he’s out of “uniform” and in modern garb.

In Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, some of the show’s most recognizable sets are recreated to look almost exactly like those used on the show. These replicas include Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen (and the famous bell board!), Lady Mary’s bedroom (the one from the later seasons, not the site of her dalliance with Mr. Pamuk) and Downton’s elaborate dining room, where the Dowager Countess uttered several of her famous zingers (“What is a weekend?”).

There are also more than 50 costumes from throughout the show’s six seasons. A few highlights include Lady Sybil’s harem pants, the tiered red dress Lady Mary wore when Matthew Crawley proposed at the end of season 2, the elaborate dress and feather hair piece Lady Rose wore to meet the king and queen, as well as Lady Mary and Lady Edith’s wedding dresses (both of them!).

This fall will mark the exhibition’s U.S. debut. It will open in New York City on Nov. 18. Additional U.S. locations are still to come. Tickets will cost $30 for adults and $15 for children and are currently available to purchase at downtonexhibition.com.

It may not be a movie (which is said to be in the works!) but any piece of Downton is sure to tide fans over in the meantime.