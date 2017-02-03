PHOTOS: Inside Here Comes Honey Boo Boo's Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson's Intimate Backyard Wedding

Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson is officially off the market!

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said “I do” to Jennifer Lamb during an intimate, backyard ceremony in McIntyre, Georgia, over the weekend, and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal photos from the wedding.

Thompson, 45, who split ways with Mama June Shannon in 2014 after multiple cheating allegations, wed Lamb after a little more than a year of dating.

Despite the pouring rain and multiple tornado warnings, the ceremony — which was held under a tent in Thompson’s backyard — was well under way!

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, walked her dad down the aisle and wore a yellow dress and a washed-out jean jacket while holding a small bouquet of white flowers. Similarly, “Sugar Bear” was casually dressed in jeans, a blue button-down shirt and a red tie.

At the altar, the father and daughter lit a candle together, and Jennifer and her son Joseph — who walked her down the aisle — also lit a candle with one another.

A mix of family and friends attended the ceremony, including Alana’s sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson. It is unknown if Mama June Shannon was in attendance.

With tunes from DJ SHOWTIME, Thompson and Lamb kept things simple and welcomed their guests to enjoy grub from a deli tray and bubbles from a two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola.

Thompson, whose relationship with Mama June was under fire on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, was over-the-moon when seeing his new bride for the first time.

The wedding will be featured on Mama June: From Not to Hot, premiering Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.