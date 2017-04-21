Hell's Kitchen Chef Paulie Giganti Found Dead at Age 36 from Accidental Drug Intoxication

Hell’s Kitchen chef Paulie Giganti was found dead in his home in Philadelphia on Thursday, Philly.com reports.

James Garrow, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, told the website that Giganti, 36, passed away from accidental drug intoxication.

“It is an accidental death by drug intoxication,” Garrow said. According to the website, Garrow told them that the “office does not release the type of drug involved or whether it was a prescription drug.”

The executive chef, who was originally from Brooklyn, New York, formerly worked at Birra restaurant in Philadelphia and competed on season 16 of the Fox reality competition.

According to the Fox series’ website, Giganti’s signature dish was “biscotti-encrusted scallops over a crispy polenta with a basil curry cream sauce.”

Tune into Hells Kitchen this Friday and check out the man, the legend himself, Paulie Giganti 🍕👏🏼👏🏼🍻 #theman #chef #Iwalkinthechefcallsmechefthatsmylabel A post shared by Birra (@birra_philly) on Sep 21, 2016 at 7:45pm PDT

“I never went to school for cooking. I was going to be an engineer. I just wanted to see how I stacked up against other guys, like ‘school-y’ guys and other people,” he told MyTakeonTV.com. “I was basically doing it as a measuring stick on myself. I didn’t care about any preconceived fears and notions. I just wanted to see how I could cook against other trained chefs.”

“I’ll look back on things with a smile. The whole experience was a good life experience,” he told the website about his time on the show. “I was happy to do it, and it was cool.”

Fox had no comment.