New Mom Heidi Pratt Opens Up About 3-Month-Old Son Gunner: 'His First Smile Was Everything!'

She’s been a mom for nearly four months, and Heidi Pratt is getting the hang of things.

“I’m sleep-deprived and tired and busy, but it’s so perfect,” she gushes about life with Gunner, 3 months. “I waited a long time to have kids and it was meant to be to have him.”

Now, the 31-year-old former Hills star is back at work with a new project with husband Spencer, 34: a podcast called Make Speidi Famous Again. (The first episode of the podcast is available exclusively on PEOPLE.com today; for future episodes, subscribe at Apple Podcasts or go to http://PodcastOne.com.)

“Spencer came up with the name,” explains Pratt. “It’s a fun expression of where we are now. We know we’re not super famous anymore, but we want a relaunch.”

Pratt says the podcast, whose first guest is former Hills costar and mom of three Kristin Cavallari, is an opportunity to be “real and raw.”

“We’ll talk about ourselves, but also pop culture and the world, and we’ll have guests each week,” says Pratt. “It’s a great outlet for us.”

But nothing makes the new parents happier than time with their baby boy.

“Spencer is such a great dad,” says Pratt. “They have an amazing bond.”

And when it comes to milestones, “the first smile was everything,” says Pratt. “He was on the changing table and he looked up and smiled at me. I cried! Now he smiles all the time. I can’t wait for him to start laughing next.”