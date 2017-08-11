Heidi Montag Says She ‘Was Nothing but a Great Friend’ to Lauren Conrad

Heidi Montag is getting candid about her decade-long feud with former The Hills costar Lauren Conrad.

Montag, 30, spoke to E! News about how she felt the infamous “You know what you did!” moment during season three of the reality show created a dishonest portrait of her character.

“I thought that our friendship was way stronger than [Lauren] blaming a rumor on me,” Montag said about the rumor that Conrad had a sex tape with then-boyfriend Jason Wahler.

“I think the biggest misconception that was projected from that moment on was that I did something to Lauren, and I didn’t… I was nothing but a great friend to her,” Montag continued. “It’s unfortunate that that ended up being a whole new chapter about how I was perceived and what was going on.”

Her husband Spencer Pratt, 33, has a different opinion of the debacle and how it went down.

“My brain thinks different than most people,” he said. “I would imagine I was thinking, ‘Oh! What a great scene. That’s great for TV.’ That’s the problem when you think like a producer while being on-camera. You get excited for action, even if it’s supposedly real.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Montag and Pratt are expecting their first child in October. They recently took in the sights and sounds of Kauai, Hawaii, in late July during their babymoon.

Since the news broke, Montag has shared several social media photos of her pregnancy belly. She has also been sure to post sweet shots and clips of Pratt serving as a doting dad-to-be.

Montag congratulated her former MTV costar Lauren Conrad on the birth of her son Liam James, whom she welcomed on July 5 with her husband, lawyer William Tell.