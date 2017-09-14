Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel Are ‘Taking Time Apart’: Source

Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel are taking time apart after a little more than three and a half years of dating, a source told PEOPLE.

“They’re taking time apart right now,” the source said. “Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids.”

Klum, 44, will be attending the Emmys solo on Sunday without Schnabel, 30, by her side, where her show Project Runway is nominated for outstanding reality-competition program.

The America’s Got Talent judge attended the Harper’s Bazaar Icons event at the weekend with British racing driver Louis Hamilton, 32, but the source confirmed there’s “nothing going on at all” between them.

“They had a fun night. He’s an interesting guy.”

Hamilton was previously linked to Lionel Richie‘s daughter, Sofia, 19.

In June, Schnabel was seen kissing another woman in London and told PEOPLE it was an “innocent situation.”

“The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation,” Schnabel said in a statement. “There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways.”

The couple started dating two years after Heidi’s separation from husband, British singer Seal, with whom she has three children, Henry, 12, Johan, 10, and daughter Lou, seven. She is also mom to daughter Leni, 13.

Schnabel is the eldest son of director Julian Schnabel (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly), and he made a name for himself as a curator and art dealer while still a teenager. He dated Demi Moore in 2012, and has also been linked to Elle Macphersonand Liv Tyler.