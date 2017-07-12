'I Really Loved It': Heidi Klum Gives Season's Final Golden Buzzer to 13-Year-Old Singer on America's Got Talent

Heidi Klum had been saving her Golden Buzzer choice on America’s Got Talent, and she chose a deserving young singer to take straight to the live rounds.

On Tuesday’s episode, the supermodel, 44, finally pushed the coveted button after hearing 13-year-old Angelina Green perform her rendition of The Pretenders’ 1994 hit “I’ll Stand By You.”

“I’ve been singing since forever, but I took it seriously when my parents got divorced and it was really hard for me. Music helped me so much,” Green told Klum and judges Simon Cowell, Mel B and Howie Mandel.

The Miami, Florida, native dedicated the song to her mother, who broke down in tears while standing in the wings.

“I really, really loved what you just did. To me you feel like there’s an old soul inside of that little 13-year-old body, and I really, really loved it. I loved it so much that I’m going to hit the Golden Buzzer,” Klum said.

Previously, Mandel chose his Golden Buzzer recipient, 16-year-old Christian Guardino. In addition, Mel B‘s 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and Cowell’s 29-year-old deaf singer Mandy Harvey are going to the live rounds.

And host Tyra Banks shocked audiences when she pushed the Buzzer for Light Balance, a group of dancers from Ukraine who literally lit up the stage with their intricate choreography and neon costumes.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.