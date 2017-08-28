Watch the NSFW Trailer for the Heathers Reboot

“Heather Chandler is looking for you,” and that can only mean one thing: The first promo for the Heathers TV series has finally arrived.

Based on the 1988 film, the 10-episode anthology series is set to debut on the Paramount Network — which will soon take over Spike TV — in early 2018.

Under the Dome‘s Grace Victoria Cox stars as Veronica Sawyer, the character originally assumed by Winona Ryder, and Jasmine Mathews, Brendan Scannell, and Melanie Field play the titular Heathers originated by Lisanne Falk, Shannen Doherty, and Kim Walker, respectively. James Scully takes on the Christian Slater role of J.D.

Doherty is expected to make an appearance in the pilot. Selma Blair announced in July that she, too, had joined the project.

As you can see from the teaser above, this Heathers isn’t holding anything back, even keeping one of the film’s classic lines — “F–k me gently with a chainsaw” — but these are definitely not the shoulder-padded Heathers of the ’80s. The terrible trio is more like a set of outcasts who have taken over Westerberg High School. See more of them in the additional character videos below:

Heathers is set to premiere in early 2018 on the Paramount Network.

