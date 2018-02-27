Heather Locklear’s closest friends are hoping her recent arrest will help her get her life on track.

The actress, 56, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony domestic battery as well as three counts of battery on a police officer after police received a domestic violence call around 9:40 p.m. in Thousand Oaks, California.

Locklear has struggled with depression, anxiety and substance abuse for years, with a source telling PEOPLE of the latter, “It’s a disease.”

“She has to be ready to fix it herself,” says the insider. “She knows help is available, she’s sought it out before, but you can’t force anybody to get help.”

Adding, “It’s heartbreaking.”

Heather Locklear Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Representatives for Locklear have no comment at this time on the star’s arrest.

Police went to the star’s home after receiving a 911 call – which was obtained by TMZ – that was placed by Locklear’s brother after he allegedly saw his sister and her boyfriend fighting.

While police were unable to tell PEOPLE if alcohol was involved in this latest incident, Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said she was “extremely uncooperative right off the bat” adding that she “became combative with deputies.”

Her boyfriend Chris Heisser was arrested for DUI just hours after she was taken into custody. A public information officer said his blood alcohol level was .19.

It is not clear if Heisser has a lawyer representing him at this time.

Locklear recently reconnected with Heisser, who was her high school boyfriend, and the pair have been dating since last year.

In June 2008, Locklear sought treatment for psychological issues at an Arizona facility.

RELATED: Heather Locklear’s Boyfriend Charged with a DUI Hours After Her Felony Domestic Battery Arrest

“Heather has been dealing with anxiety and depression. She requested an in-depth evaluation of her medication and entered into a medical facility for proper diagnosis and treatment,” said Locklear’s rep at the time. “This is a confidential medical matter and no further statement will be released.”

After successfully completing four weeks of treatment for anxiety and depression, she returned back home in July 2008. “Heather’s feeling really great,” said a close friend. “And she looks beautiful, just radiant.”

In September 2008, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while in California. She was formally charged in November 2008 with driving under the influence of drugs. The District Attorney’s office filed a misdemeanor charge that specified the drugs were “prescription medications.”

The case was dismissed in January 2009. She was arrested again in 2010 for allegedly hitting a no-parking sign on a public street. The Ventura County Sheriff’s spokesman Ross Bonfiglio told PEOPLE at the time that she had been cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run.