Heather Locklear is giving Constance Wu a run for her money — literally.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday night’s episode of Fresh Off the Boat, Locklear, 55, guest stars as Marvin’s (Ray Wise) ex-wife, Sarah, and shows off her impressive, yet mischievous, haggling skills while at a yard sale.

As Jessica (Wu) practices her own bargain tricks with a young adolescent teller at the yard sale, she witnesses Sarah doing the same thing with the child’s father, all for the sake of a discounted purchase.

“My aunt Judy, who recently passed away, had this exact same vacuum,” Sarah explains to the homeowner as Jessica, who waits for her own blender bargain to be approved, watches from afar.

“I know she would have wanted me to have it. Offer it to me at a lower price,” Sarah begs, pretending to be distraught. “It’s just who my aunt Judy was.”

Clearly, Sarah’s acting skills are convincing because the man sells the vacuum for the suggested number: “Okay, okay, I’ll let you have it for $15.”

“Oh thank you, thank you,” says Sarah, who walks away with a smile on her face, clearly revealing that she made up the morbid story about the death of her aunt all for the sake of the vacuum.

Although Jessica is the queen of a good sale, she can spot a fellow negotiator when she sees one and gives a smirk of approval as Sarah walks away.

Locklear’s Fresh Off the Boat episode, “The Gloves Are Off,” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.