Heather Locklear Pleads Not Guilty to Battery on a Police Officer

Heather Locklear has pleaded not guilty to battery on a police officer.

PEOPLE confirms that Locklear’s attorneys, Blair Berk and William Haney, appeared in court Thursday to plead not guilty on all five charges — four counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer — on behalf of the 56-year-old actress, who is in rehab.

“Each of the five counts carries a maximum sentence of one year,” the Ventura County district attorney tells PEOPLE.

In late February, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name.

Capt. Garo Kuredjian of Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE Locklear’s alleged threats against deputies — she verbally threatened deputies, saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department — were what prompted the search to seize the firearm, which detectives did not find.

After being accused of hitting her boyfriend, Locklear was charged with domestic abuse — but those charges were dropped in March.

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past, and this isn’t her first time in treatment. In March 2008, her doctor called 911 reporting that she was suicidal, and that June, she sought help for psychological issues.

In March, Locklear checked into a treatment facility to help with her battle with addiction.

“She didn’t go because she was forced,” a longtime associate told PEOPLE at the time. “There was no intervention. She went in on her own. She wanted to feel better and get to the bottom of what was troubling her.”