Heather Locklear for FLOTUS? The Small-Screen Schemer Is Back to Her Old Tricks

Don’t mess with Heather Locklear!

In an exclusive sneak peek at TLC’s drama series Too Close to Home, Locklear — who plays Katelynn, the First Lady of the United States — has her mind set on getting even with her husband, who just happens to be having a steamy affair.

Tyler Perry’s eight-part series to follows the story of Anna (played by Danielle Savre), a young woman who is forced to return to her hometown in Alabama after regretfully having an affair with the President of the United States. Locklear, 55, who is used to playing the good bad girl, won’t let her husband (or Anna) get away with it.

“I don’t need long,” Katelynn tells Dax (Nick Ballard) of her plan to destroy POTUS. “He’s addressing the nation. We will do a sit-down where there will be more fireworks in America than on the Fourth of July.”

“What are you going to do,” Dax asks.

“You just watch,” she says. “He won’t leave this whore alone. You just watch.”

After Dax shares the location in where Anna is staying, Locklear responds with a simple ( yet chilling!), “Fantastic.”

Too Close to Home airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.