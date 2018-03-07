California police searched the home of Heather Locklear on Tuesday after she allegedly threatened officers during her arrest on Feb. 25.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies searched her property for the firearm registered in her name, Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE.

The Melrose Place alum, 56, was not home when officers arrived Tuesday.

Capt. Garo Kuredjian says the search was prompted by Locklear’s threats against Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies who arrived at her home in late February due after they received a domestic violence call at around 9:40 p.m.

Locklear allegedly verbally threatened deputies saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” authorities said in a press release by the Thousand Oaks Police Department,

Those specific threats against deputies were what prompted the search to seize the firearm, Kuredjian tells PEOPLE. He says detectives did not find it and adds Locklear does not have a domestic violence restraining order against her.

Heather Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery on Feb. 25. Ventura County Sheriff's Department

The actress’ brother called 911 after he allegedly saw her and her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, fighting.

Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery, as well as three counts of battery on a police officer after she “became combative with the deputies,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last month.

A rep for Locklear has no comment about Locklear’s arrest at this time. and have not responded to news of the search.

The actress is scheduled to appear in Ventura Superior Court on March 13 at 8:15 a.m.

Heather Locklear REX/Shutterstock

This isn’t the actress’s first brush with the law.

In September 2008, the actress was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California and was formally charged in November 2008 with driving under the influence of drugs. The misdemeanor charge filed by the DA’s office specified that the drugs in question were “prescription medications.” However, in January 2009, the case was dismissed.

In 2010, the actress was also arrested for allegedly hitting a no-parking sign on a public street and was cited for misdemeanor hit-and-run, Ventura County Sheriff’s spokesman Ross Bonfiglio told PEOPLE at the time.

And according to TMZ, in 2001 the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at Locklear’s then-boyfriend Jack Wagner’s home after things between the pair had allegedly gotten physical, although no charges were ultimately filed.