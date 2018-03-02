Heather Locklear's Daughter Vacations in Hawaii After Mom's Felony Domestic Battery Arrest

Heather Locklear‘s daughter Ava is enjoying some R&R after her mom’s tough week.

The 20-year-old is currently vacationing in Hawaii; Locklear, 56, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony domestic battery.

“Quick trip to paradise,” Ava captioned two photos of herself relaxing on a sun bed Thursday.

According to TMZ, Ava, who is currently a student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, flew out on Wednesday with her dad Richie Sambora, 58. The getaway was reportedly planned ahead of time, but Locklear’s arrest made the trip “imperative.” According to the outlet, Ava is “concerned and sad” over her mom’s mental state.

The Melrose Place alum was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony domestic battery, as well as three counts of battery on a police officer, after police received a domestic violence call around 9:40 p.m. in Thousand Oaks, California. The 911 call was placed by Locklear’s brother after he allegedly saw his sister and her boyfriend fighting, according to audio obtained by TMZ.

While police were unable to tell PEOPLE if alcohol was involved in the incident, Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said she was “extremely uncooperative right off the bat,” adding that she “became combative with deputies.”

Hours after she was taken into custody, her boyfriend Chris Heisser was arrested for a DUI. A public information officer said his blood alcohol level was .19. (It is not clear if Heisser has a lawyer representing him at this time. Locklear recently reconnected with Heisser, who was her high school boyfriend, and the pair have been dating since last year.)

Locklear has struggled with depression, anxiety and substance abuse for years, and a source recently told PEOPLE of the latter, “It’s a disease.”

“She has to be ready to fix it herself,” says the insider. “She knows help is available, she’s sought it out before, but you can’t force anybody to get help. It’s heartbreaking.”