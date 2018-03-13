Heather Locklear will no longer face court for allegedly hitting her boyfriend in late February, but she is facing charges for allegedly attacking the police officers that responded to her home.

The actress is, however, still facing four counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer, PEOPLE confirms.

Locklear’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ventura County’s Senior Deputy District Attorney Thomas Dunlevy could not immediately respond to the charges but did say Locklear’s case was scheduled for court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Locklear, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery for allegedly assaulting boyfriend, Chris Heisser, at her Thousand Oaks, California, home on Feb. 25.

Last week, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies searched Locklear’s home for a firearm registered in her name, Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE.

The Melrose Place was not home when officers conducted their search.

Kuredjian said the search was prompted by Locklear’s threats against Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies who arrived at her home in late February due after they received a domestic violence call at around 9:40 p.m.

Locklear allegedly verbally threatened deputies saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” authorities said in a press release by the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

PEOPLE obtained the search warrant and Affidavit of Probable Cause documents prepared by Senior Deputy Sheriff Keith Hall — who used accounts by on-the-scene Sergeant Camo, deputies Nesgis and Alldredge, as well as body cam footage to investigate the incident.

According to the documents: “Deputy Alldredge saw that [Heisser] was bleeding from the bridge of his nose and he had redness on his chest,” Hall wrote in the documents. “[Heisser] told Deputy Alldredge that in the bedroom, Locklear attacked [Heisser] while he was on the bed and he defended himself. He did not know how many times Locklear struck him. Locklear bit his face and described Locklear as being ‘all over’ him for the last 20-30 minutes acting ‘crazy,’ ‘angry,’ and ‘wild.’”

During the course of the investigation, “Locklear exhibited combative, belligerent, and aggressive behavior toward deputies,” Hall wrote.

He called her behavior “agitated and uncooperative,” writing that, “Locklear grabbed Deputy Alldredge by the bicep and pulled on it while ordering him to get out of the house.”

Hall continued: “Locklear walked to her bedroom and began to close the door. Deputy Alldredge put his foot in the doorway to prevent her from closing it, and to continue the investigation. Heather attempted to push Deputy Alldredge out of the doorway, and screamed, ‘Get the f— out of my house!’ She battered Deputy Alldredge by kicking him in his shin in an attempt to get his foot out of the doorway. The source was strong enough to force Deputy Alldredge’s leg out of the doorway.”

‘You f—— deserve your kids to die! You f—— deserve it!’ ” Hall said Locklear told Deputy Nesgis in the report. “‘And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!’ ”

“‘I hope no one f——- burns your entire department down, your f—— police department,’ ” Hall claims Locklear told deputies, according to the report. “Get the f— off my property. Don’t ever come on it. All of you are not allowed … I will shoot you if you come on my property and take that as a threat and f—— put another count against me.’ ”

It was that threat to “shoot” officers that triggered the search warrant of her house.