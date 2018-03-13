Heather Locklear Banned from Owning a Firearm After Being Charged with Battery on Police Officer

Heather Locklear has been banned from owning a firearm, Ventura County District Attorney Tom Dunlevy confirms to PEOPLE.

While the Melrose Place star will no longer face charges for allegedly hitting her boyfriend in late February, she is still facing four counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Locklear’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Locklear, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery for allegedly assaulting boyfriend, Chris Heisser, at her Thousand Oaks, California, home Feb. 25.

Heather Locklear/Instagram

Last week, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies searched Locklear’s home for a firearm registered in her name, Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE.

The actress was not home when officers conducted their search.

Kuredjian said the search was prompted by Locklear’s alleged threats against Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies who arrived at her home in late February after they received a domestic violence call around 9:40 p.m.

Locklear allegedly verbally threatened deputies, saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the 56-year-old actress is seeking help for her battle with addiction.

“Heather is in treatment for addiction,” a friend told PEOPLE. “Everyone hopes she gets well, that she gets better.”

“Addiction is obviously a strong disease and as much as friends and family who love her and want her to get better and be happy, no one can do the work for her,” the friend said. “Hopefully she is getting the help she needs.”

Ventura County Sheriff's Department

Locklear, 56, has struggled with substance abuse in the past, and this isn’t her first time in treatment. In March 2008, her doctor called 911 reporting that she was suicidal, and that June, she sought help for psychological issues.

“She didn’t go because she was forced,” a longtime associate told PEOPLE at the time. “There was no intervention. She went in on her own. She wanted to feel better and get to the bottom of what was troubling her.”

Another friend said she “seemed out of it,” and some sources said her depression led her to abuse alcohol. Another pal said she had been taking prescription drugs for anxiety and depression.

Locklear left the Arizona facility after four weeks. But that September, the actress was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California and was formally charged in November 2008 with driving under the influence of drugs. The misdemeanor charge filed by the DA’s office specified that the drugs in question were “prescription medications.” She completed a 30-day in-patient rehab program. However, in January 2009, the case was dismissed.

And in 2012, she was hospitalized after a 911 call was placed from her home, reportedly after she ingested a mixture of drugs and alcohol. After she was discharged, she went “under a doctor’s care” but did not head to in-patient rehab, a source told PEOPLE.

“Her family and friends haven’t given up hope, but they know that for her to get well, she has to want it for herself,” the source said. “She’s the only one who can do it.”