Girls Stars Bid Emotional Farewell to HBO Series: 'We Watched Together on a Couch, Much Like It All Began'

The girls are saying goodbye to Girls.

On Sunday, the hit HBO series aired its final episode after six seasons. Created by and starring Lena Dunham, the show originally premiered in 2012 and followed the lives of four young women living in New York City, played by Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet.

The cast took social media by storm to bid an emotional farewell to the show.

“And that’s a wrap on GIRLS,” Williams, 29, captioned a photo of herself cuddling up to Dunham, 30.

“We watched together in Brooklyn, with Manhattan in the background, on a couch, much like it all began,” she wrote. “I love you @lenadunham @jennikonner and @juddapatow and @zosiamamet and @rafaizzy and @andrewrannells and Alex and Adam and Ebon and @ritawilson and every person we worked with over the years. I don’t know how to put this into words! #GIRLS #GoodbyeFriend.”

Williams also shared two slideshows of photos of the stars over the years.

“Cannot believe that tonight is goodbye,” she wrote. “Ugh this hurts!”

Dunham also shared a picture of the two costars on the couch about to watch the final episode together.

“She hath arrived… the final countdown,” she wrote.

Mamet, 29, shared her own lengthy post shouting out her costars as well as the show’s producers, writers and crew.

“[To] our entire GIRLS family, you will forever have a place in my heart,” she wrote. “Words will never be able to encompass my gratitude for the experience of making this show with all of you. To all of our fans, thank you for watching and supporting. We couldn’t have done it without you. Goodnight GIRLS, goodnight Marnie and Hannah and Jessa and Shosh, may you all have sweet dreams.”

“I’ve already said it and I will say it for the rest of my life… I am so grateful and so honored to be a part of this show,” gushed Andrew Rannells, 38, who played Dunham’s character Hannah’s gay best friend Elijah. “Thank you, Lena, Jenni and Judd for inviting me on this trip.”

Executive producer and showrunner Jenni Konner and executive producer Judd Apatow also took to Instagram to honor the beloved series.

“OGs. BFFs. Best collaborators on the planet. Ride or Dies,” Konner captioned a photo of herself with Dunham and Apatow. “This has all been a perfect dream. And this is what we all look like every day.”

Apatow, 49, called the experience one of the greatest of his creative life.

“With Girls Lena had six years to do exactly what she wanted to do, and she took brilliant advantage of the opportunity,” he wrote. “With kindness and inspiration she led all of us and the result is something I am so proud of. I will miss the thousands of creative conversations we have had about what could and should happen in the lives of these characters. Each conversation was filled with love, respect and creativity for the show and each other.”

“It was all done without any personal drama, just tons of energy used to do our best,” he continued. “It was pure joy. I hope it inspires other people to work hard and make their creative dreams come true.”