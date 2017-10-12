'When You Know, You Know': RHONJ Alum Albie Manzo Hints That He's in Love

Albie Manzo appears to have a new, very special lady in his life.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum shared an Instagram image of himself and a dark-haired beauty, tagged as Jamie Rose, sitting side-by-side at a dinner table at the end of last month.

“When you know, you know, you know?” Caroline Manzo‘s eldest son wrote, hinting that he’s in love with Rose.

She also took to social media to share an image of Manzo with his arm around her at what appeared to be a special event. “I know,” she wrote, which appeared to be a response to her beau’s caption.

Manzo and Rose both later shared cuddly photos to their respective social media accounts from a date night out.

“First time we went to dinner she told me couples that sit on the same side of the table at restaurants freak her out…🤷🏻‍♂️ Also shout to @kaylagiovinazzo’s candid game,” Manzo captioned an image of the two intertwined on a restaurant bench at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

“Still wondering what we were laughing at 🤷🏻‍♀️ #candid,” she captioned a similar, smiling image.

Last October, when Manzo was still single, he opened up to PEOPLE about his incredibly physical transformation and how that has impacted his outlook on love and dating.

“I spent a lot of time really just trying to understand myself,” he said of getting toned and gaining self-confidence in recent months. “Like, if I want a good relationship, am I being the type of guy that’s going to get that in return? Am I putting out the kind of vibes that I want to attract back to me? A lot of that came from fitness, and it just kind of snowballed into a big shift in my entire outlook on everything.”

Manzo said that when the right person comes along, he’ll be ready to settle down.

“I think it’s okay for me at my age to just kind of be picky,” he said. “We live in a really, really tough time for dating in general. We’re in app culture — it’s next, next, next, next, next.”

“We all have this sense of entitlement when it comes down to who we’re dating,” he continued. “The truth of matter is, no one’s perfect and we’re in a society that makes us feel like we have to be. I’m totally fine with embracing the fact that coming up to my 30th birthday, I felt very much like a work in progress — I’m totally cool with that.”

While Manzo shared that he has a type — “brunette, the typical Italian girl, Apollonia from The Godfather-type of thing” — which Rose appears to be, his most important criteria is being able to see eye-to-eye on major things, like raising a family.

“For me, the most important decision that I’m going to make at the end of the day is, Who is going to be the mother to my kids?” he said. “If you think of it like that, it does kind of make you want to take a step back and just take your time with it.”

“I’m so excited to see where [my sister] Lauren‘s life is going. She’s buying a house and having a kid and there are so many really great things that come with all of that that I would love to experience,” he admitted. “But the thing is, I don’t look at it as an accessory to my life. I want the real thing. So I’m patient with it.”

“I definitely am looking to settle down, but I’m not going to do it just to do it,” he shared. “I want to do it right, I want to do it once.”