WATCH: Harry Styles Takes Over as Host of Late Late Show with Opening Monologue About Trump

Harry Styles is behind the microphone and the Late Late Show desk!

The singer-turned-late-night host for a day, 23, kicked off Tuesday’s show with an opening monologue about pop culture topics including President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“Of course, the big story of tonight is that Donald Trump shared secret information with the Russians last week,” Styles said to the audience. “The good news for Trump is that he has been named employee of the month by Russia.”

The British heartthrob even made a small dig at the former Democratic presidential candidate and how she launched a Political Action Committee called ”Onward Together.”

“Experts are calling it ‘bold,’ ‘ambitious’ and six months too late,” Styles joked. He also poked fun at the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hacking scandal.

Styles also introduced all the guests on show with him, including host James Corden, who dressed up as Styles — complete with a hand drawn version of the One Direction member’s massive butterfly tattoo.

Styles will be performing a new song from his self-titled album each night of the week-long residency until Thursday, May 18. On Tuesday’s show, the singer performed his new single, “Carolina.”

On his final night, Styles will be starring in his own Carpool Karaoke segment.

The Late Late Show airs nightly at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT.