The Late Late Show got a Style-ish makeover Tuesday night.

Following James Corden‘s announcement that he and his wife Julia Carey had welcomed their third child together, his good friend Harry Styles took over hosting duties on the CBS talk show.

The “Sign of the Times” singer, 23, greeted the enthusiastic audience, telling them, “I actually have some great news. Just half an hour ago, James and his wife Julia had a beautiful baby girl.”

Styles told the audience he “was just at the hospital before I came to fill in and she looks a lot like James, mainly because James looks like a giant baby.”

.@Harry_Styles is here with a special announcement! 🍼 pic.twitter.com/U4GuPltSUA — ☃️ Frosty The Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 13, 2017

While he looked at ease in his hosting duties (which included interview guests Owen Wilson, Jane Krakowski and Joel Edgerton), Styles said he was given two hours warning before stepping on the Late Late Show‘s stage.

“I was sitting at home two hours ago in this suit, obviously,” he said. “I got the call Jules was going into labor so James naturally called the funniest man he knew… he obviously wasn’t available.”

Styles and Corden, 39, have frequently collaborated together on the late night show — including a week-long residency by Styles in May in which he appeared in each episode to perform songs off his self-titled debut album.

Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 13, 2017

The former One Direction member also addressed his surprising kiss with Corden on Carpool Karaoke which had aired the night before, saying, “I would like to take the opportunity to announce that… we will also be having a baby!”

Corden announced the birth of his third child with his wife, and not Styles, via Twitter Tuesday.

