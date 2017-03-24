TV

Hannah Montana Turns 11! 9 Reasons the Show Will Always Be a Classic

Our lives haven’t been the same since, thanks to Miley Cyrus

By @mariayagoda

Updated

 

More

1 of 9

Bob D'Amico/Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection

THOSE RHINESTONE-STUDDED JEANS

Miley, please bring back these fashions.

2 of 9

Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

THOSE GOOFY TWEEN ANTICS

Also, where might we purchase Emily Osment a.k.a. Lilly Truscott's stylish green cap?

3 of 9

Joel Warren/ Disney Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

THAT FATHER-DAUGHTER BOND

Billy Ray Cyrus was robbed of an Emmy. Period.

4 of 9

DISNEY CHANNEL/DEAN HENDLER

THAT SELENA GOMEZ GUEST APPEARANCE

Before Gomez starred on Wizards of Waverly Place, she played Miley's rival Mikayla in a three-episode arc.

5 of 9

DISNEY CHANNEL/BYRON COHEN

THOSE WIGS

Nowadays television shows don't incorporate nearly enough wig gags.

6 of 9

DISNEY CHANNEL/JOEL WARREN

THOSE HEART-TO-HEARTS

Every episode ends in a lesson, whether it's "always be there for your friends" or "never keep secrets from your dad, Billy Ray Cyrus" or "listen to your ghost mom, Brooke Shields, when she talks to you in your dreams."

7 of 9

Joel Warren/Disney Channel via Getty Images

THAT STAR POWER

Dolly Parton appeared on two episodes as Aunt Dolly, a longtime friend of the Stewart family. (Dolly Parton is Cyrus's godmother in real life.)

8 of 9

DISNEY CHANNEL/JOEL WARREN

THAT SIBLING CONNECTION

Jackson Stewart, Miley's older brother on the show, was played by Jason Earles, owner of the best, goofiest smile on the planet.

9 of 9

DISNEY CHANNEL/DEAN HENDLER

THOSE SHENANIGANS

Comedy gold, every time.

See Also

More

More