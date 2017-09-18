The Handmaid's Tale Wins Best Drama at Emmy Awards: 'Get to Work, We Have a Lot of Things to Fight for'

With Game of Thrones out of the running at the 2017 Emmys, The Handmaid’s Tale snagged the coveted best drama win at the awards ceremony Sunday night.

Author Margaret Atwood joined series creator Bruce Miller and the cast on stage to accept the award, which was presented by Oprah Winfrey. Keeping it short, Miller offered his thanks to everyone involved before concluding, ‘Go home, get to work, we have a lot of things to fight for.”

Though, he did make time for a quick joke about Alexis Bledel. “You guys supported us when we wanted to do horrible things to Rory Gilmore,” he said of MGM.

This was the cherry on top of a night of wins for the Hulu drama, based on the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood. Among them included Elisabeth Moss (outstanding lead actress in a drama), Ann Dowd (outstanding supporting actress in a drama), Bruce Miller (outstanding writing for a drama), and Reed Morano (outstanding directing for a drama).

Bledel’s win for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama was announced a week prior during the Creative Arts Emmys.

The Handmaid’s Tale was nominated alongside Better Call Saul, House of Cards, Stranger Things, The Crown, This Is Us, and Westworld. Game of Thrones won best drama both in 2015 and 2016, but because of its later-than-usual premiere date, it was ineligible for Emmys consideration this year.

