If, in retrospect, season 1 of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale anticipated the #MeToo movement — the show premiered just months before The New York Times broke its Harvey Weinstein story — season 2 places this groundbreaker at the cultural red-hot center.

The opening episodes do a brilliant job giving us a wider perspective on Gilead, the antifeminist police state that essentially awards religious and legal privileges to rapists. It doesn’t spoil anything to say that the narrative is pushed forward with details that are somehow both absurd yet compellingly believable: Out in one of the labor camps for women who’ve transgressed against the authorities, a new arrival spouts pieties drilled into her head. Then she confides that, pre-Gilead, she had an MFA degree in interior decorating. The incongruity hits you with a wallop.

At times the show pushes forward too far — Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is given a deeper vulnerability that, at a key moment, feels chiefly like a writer’s device to set up a twist.

Take Five/Hulu

This, in fact, brings us to the one area of concern for this excellent series. In its concrete depiction of torture, abuse and cruelty, Handmaid outstrips Margaret Atwood’s original novel in dramatic impact. By episode 4, though, the show has pretty much run out of material to be mined the book’s elliptical plot. It’s shaping the narrative toward an end that Atwood supplied only obliquely.

In the six episodes made available for review, for example, there are a few peculiar misfires. Several flashbacks detailing life before Gilead, including one especially contemporary scene that involves campus intolerance of politically incorrect opinion, are so ambiguous you wonder if the show is suggesting that America deserves the tyranny Atwood imagined for it.

Well, no, of course not.

But, then, what is the show suggesting?

This doesn’t lessen the tension, the sense of dread and suspense, or the iron power of the taut, clenched performances.

Yvonne Strahovski George Kraychyk/Hulu

The most interesting member of the cast, though, isn’t Moss (who’s terrific). It’s Yvonne Strahovski, as Mrs. Waterford. She’s a woman of prestige and power — more, anyway, than Offred — yet she’s jealous of Offred’s pregnany, on some level terrified of Offred herself and anxious that the pregnancy won’t go as planned. She’s rigid with some suppressed, unarticulated anger at the whole chain of wrongs, up and down, in which she’s a central link.

Strahovski, a commanding, cool actress, registers all these conflicts within the physical constraint of a primly severe green dress. She’s like a blade of grass trembling at the sound of the lawn mower.

The first two episodes launch April 25 on Hulu.