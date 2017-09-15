Handmaid's Tale Star Amanda Brugel Says Season 2 Will Make Season 1 Look Like a 'Walk in the Park'

The Handmaid’s Tale fans, buckle up.

Though a premiere date for season 2 of the acclaimed Hulu drama has yet to be announced, viewers are already clamoring for more — and from the sound of it, it’s going to be even more intense than season 1.

PEOPLE caught up with Amanda Brugel, who has been promoted to series regular for season 2, at the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night on Thursday, when the actress discussed what’s in store for her character.

“A lot of things are happening for me,” said Brugel, who plays Rita and works alongside Elisabeth Moss‘ Offred, serving as a Martha for Commander Fred (Joseph Fiennes) and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski).

As for the specifics, Brugel admitted she doesn’t “have any idea.”

“I wish I could make something up,” she said. “I’m going to make something up right now. I think that I become the president of Gilead! No, I don’t know. I was having a conversation with Elisabeth a couple of days ago — all I know is that it’s going to make season 1 look like a walk in the park. So that’s really exciting.”

The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and tells the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a modern-day totalitarian society ruled by a fundamentalist, patriarchal regime that treats women as property of the state.

“[Atwood] is still involved,” said Brugel. “It’s her baby, and this is her chance to sort of revisit these characters almost 30 years later, and give them new legs and life. I can imagine she’s been sitting with them for quite some time, so now having the opportunity to allow them to go beyond the book is exciting for her as much as it is exciting for us.”

“I do know that because they were sort of held and tied down to season 1, there were restrictions, obviously,” she added. “And now it’s sort of carte blanche. We have no restrictions. So we can just go a little crazy with season 2.”

So does she think her character will make it out alive?

“Look at how terrifying this world is — it would be naive to think that everyone’s going to survive,” she said. “As long as Offred doesn’t go anywhere, I think we have an interesting adventure ahead of us.”

Brugel also remained tight-lipped about Offred’s pregnancy, revealed during the season 1 finale.

“She may have a baby. You don’t know that for sure. I don’t know that for sure,” she said. “Who knows? I don’t know. Again, it’s uncharted territory. It’s beautiful. You never know what’s going to happen. I’m just so excited to get to work.”

RELATED VIDEO: Margaret Atwood Doesn’t Hear Complaints That The Handmaid’s Tale Is Unrealistic Anymore

Since the show premiered, women have begun wearing the signature Handmaids’ uniform of long red robes and white caps to advocate for women’s reproductive rights across the country.

“As soon as we started to feel it swell, you could feel a change — you could feel sort of community gathering together,” Brugel said. “It almost seems like a warrior costume to wear now. I’m grateful for it, I think it’s intriguing. Ane Crabtree, our costume designer, did a wonderful job. So if those are the cloaks that we need to wear to be warriors, have at it.”